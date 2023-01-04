Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Drops By 14.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. 10,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a market cap of $15.17 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a net margin of 52.11% and a return on equity of 171.30%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISIG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insignia Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

