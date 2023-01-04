Short Interest in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Decreases By 13.8%

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after buying an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 51.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,407,011 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,221 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $135,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Kirby by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,026,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $123,161,000 after buying an additional 88,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.36. 506,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. Kirby has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

