Short Interest in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Drops By 10.5%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Kuke Music Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Kuke Music stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.48. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233. Kuke Music has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Get Kuke Music alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kuke Music

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kuke Music stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Music Learning Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kuke Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuke Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.