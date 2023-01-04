Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expands By 10.7%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 719,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LPI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 771,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. Laredo Petroleum has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 3.31.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($1.23). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.37% and a net margin of 35.99%. The firm had revenue of $464.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,500.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 36.2% during the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,947,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

