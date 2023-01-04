Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Declines By 10.3%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 367,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,533. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
