Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Declines By 10.3%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 367,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,533. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $6.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIGI. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 520,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,956 shares in the last quarter. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.

