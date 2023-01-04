Short Interest in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Decreases By 14.6%

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CXH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 12,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,560. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

