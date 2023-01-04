Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Increases By 5.3%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 30th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 50,692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 117,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 27,876 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth about $510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 407,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Mirion Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

