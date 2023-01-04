Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Declines By 14.0%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the November 30th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Molecular Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.42. 257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOLN. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

