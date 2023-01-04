Short Interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Declines By 9.7%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 88,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MBRX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moleculin Biotech
In related news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 409,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,659.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $25,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter V. Klemp acquired 45,000 shares of Moleculin Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,890 shares in the company, valued at $524,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 152,713 shares of company stock worth $166,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 0.9 %
MBRX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 110,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.34. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.05.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
