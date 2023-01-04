Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declines By 13.0%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 232,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 345.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 240,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 186,346 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 19,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 262,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,233. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.30.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

