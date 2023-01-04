Siacoin Trading Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $122.54 million and $1.78 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,895.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00447597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020695 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00886348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00113293 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.39 or 0.00600095 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00254733 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,011,792,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.