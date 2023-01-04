Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 million, a PE ratio of 67.04 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

