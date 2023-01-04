Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,082 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,082 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Amundi bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Anthony Doyle sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $62,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $437,428.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,141 shares of company stock worth $1,862,013. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.