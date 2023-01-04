Silverarc Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 314,095 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESPR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.88. 14,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

ESPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

