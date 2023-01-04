Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys 52,953 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 16,445.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,953 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $241,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.40. 1,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,535. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $46.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,840.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDX. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

