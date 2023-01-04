Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Allakos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ALLK stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,184. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Allakos Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

