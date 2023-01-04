Silverarc Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 269,682 NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of NuCana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 163.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 324,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 10.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuCana by 167.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 48,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NuCana from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NuCana from $21.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

NuCana Stock Performance

NCNA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,137. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. NuCana plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuCana plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

