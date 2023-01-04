Silverarc Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,921 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Eliem Therapeutics worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Eliem Therapeutics Trading Up 22.4 %

Eliem Therapeutics Profile

ELYM traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.05. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,782. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.56. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

