Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,616,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 477,402 shares during the quarter. Cerus accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $5,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 59.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at $444,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. 17,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,042. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERS shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

