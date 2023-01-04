Silverarc Capital Management LLC Has $627,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Silverarc Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 86.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 62,056 shares during the quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ HZNP remained flat at $113.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 55,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,489,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.53. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.