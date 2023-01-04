Silvergate Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 53,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the average daily volume of 20,719 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.73.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of SI traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 460,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,863. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $162.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $675.31 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.58.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.