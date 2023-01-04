Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 187.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 435,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 284,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11,895.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 267,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
