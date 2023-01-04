Simply Good Foods (SMPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simply Good Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.79. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 292.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 623,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 464,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 34.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,419,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 366,308 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 187.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 435,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 284,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11,895.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 269,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 267,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.