SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $55.14 million and $1.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013119 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00039603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005914 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00019211 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00234733 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,147,035,625 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,174,176.9242527 with 1,147,031,049.4062104 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04642605 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,300,098.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.