SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Stock Price Down 4.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €62.30 ($66.28) and last traded at €63.55 ($67.61). 147,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.85 ($71.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S92 has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

SMA Solar Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -78.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.18 and its 200-day moving average is €52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

