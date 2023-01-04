SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Down 4.9%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €62.30 ($66.28) and last traded at €63.55 ($67.61). 147,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.85 ($71.12).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) target price on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

