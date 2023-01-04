Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares in the company, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares in the company, valued at $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $245.56.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

