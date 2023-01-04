SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Stock Price Up 1.1%

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $12.97. Approximately 2,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.43% of SoFi Be Your Own Boss ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

