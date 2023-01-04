Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.83 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 208,689 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

