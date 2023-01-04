Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of MDH Acquisition worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ursa Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MDH Acquisition by 29.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 84,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in MDH Acquisition by 5.7% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 577,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Price Performance

MDH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. 89,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,372. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

MDH Acquisition Profile

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

