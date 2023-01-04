Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 380,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $317,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 199.3% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 1,197,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,782,000 after acquiring an additional 797,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE ADEX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,481. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.