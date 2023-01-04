Spartan Fund Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp VII comprises about 0.8% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,768,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 1,415,613 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 1,347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,105 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,640,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,484 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,558,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 697,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 448,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Price Performance

NYSE:CVII traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.01.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

