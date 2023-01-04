Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,701 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 24,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

