Spartan Fund Management Inc. Has $274,000 Holdings in ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,201 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth I were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCOA. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 0.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 648,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,986,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 1.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,232,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 23,129 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth I in the third quarter valued at $4,823,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in ScION Tech Growth I by 10.5% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,196,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth I Stock Performance

SCOA remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,807. ScION Tech Growth I has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

ScION Tech Growth I Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offers specific technology solutions, broader technology software, and services in the financial services sector.

