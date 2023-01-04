Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $999,000 in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Nubia Brand International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nubia Brand International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nubia Brand International alerts:

Nubia Brand International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 257. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.06. Nubia Brand International Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Nubia Brand International Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nubia Brand International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nubia Brand International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.