Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $43,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Broadscale Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,595. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91.

About Broadscale Acquisition

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

