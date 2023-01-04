Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $513,000 Investment in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 51,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2,292.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 242,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 460,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,458. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.19.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on electric vehicles technology, smart mobility or sustainable transportation, and related businesses.

