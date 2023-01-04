Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 187,366 Shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. reduced its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,366 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth $2,227,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV in the 1st quarter worth $2,982,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DCRD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 325,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.22.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (DCRD)
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.