Spartan Fund Management Inc. Sells 59,800 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. trimmed its position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $478,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 223.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 139,592 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 40.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 85,269 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OCA Acquisition by 27.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 70,924 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OCA Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

OCAX traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,033. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

