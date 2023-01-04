SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,142 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.76.

