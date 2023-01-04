SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $100,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $171.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

