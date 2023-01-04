SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.9% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.68. The company had a trading volume of 177,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.