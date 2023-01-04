SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Holdings Cut by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,938 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up 3.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after purchasing an additional 619,875 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,130,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 823,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,798,000 after buying an additional 1,507,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.