SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Reduced by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,676 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 83,473,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,988.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,373,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,176 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $44.78 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.85.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

