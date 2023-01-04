SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,413,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,150,000 after buying an additional 19,627 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,202. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $33.73 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.