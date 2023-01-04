SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Holdings Reduced by Treasure Coast Financial Planning

Treasure Coast Financial Planning lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 6.8% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 144,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 521,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after buying an additional 37,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,508. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

