Spell Token Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spell Token has a total market cap of $58.27 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.02225227 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,116.77 or 0.30383263 BTC.

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

