Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Sprout Social Stock Up 2.6 %

SPT stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,091,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after acquiring an additional 168,083 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

