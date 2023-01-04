SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

SSNC stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 13.24%. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

