Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,821 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.22. 130,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $117.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.