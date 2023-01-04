Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $95.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

